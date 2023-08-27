A very quick turnaround for Tottenham Hotspur as their EFL Cup clash with Fulham is only about 48 hours away now. Destiny Udogie is probably doubt for this match, due to an unspecified knock, but he likely wouldn’t even be named to the team here anyway, as this will be a squad rotation side.

Look for manager Ange Postecoglu to make wholesale changes from the side that beat Bournemouth yesterday. The list of injury absentees remains the same from yesterday’s big win at AFC Bournemouth.

EFL Cup 2nd Round FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham FC

Kickoff: Tue Aug 29 7:45pm, Craven Cottage

Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Betancur and Tanguy Ndombele all remain sidelined, and working towards recovery from their respective injuries. Meanwhile reserve players such as Ben Davies, OIiver Skipp and Ivan Perisic could come into the first team here.

You already know that No. 2 Fraser Forster will be starting in between the sticks.

Elsewhere four players who are not first-teamers, (and some of them are quite fringe actually) looking for new homes are Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso. All could feature here as speculation abounds about their respective club futures.

Is this is a chance to impress a new potential employer.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction at Fulham (EFL Cup 2nd Rd)

Fraser Forster; Sergio Reguilon, Davinson Sanchez, Micky Van de Ven, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Gio Lo Celso; Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Manor Solomon

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He's also the author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," and "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

