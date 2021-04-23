Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

Tottenham look to end their trophy drought as they face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. What playing eleven will we be seeing from the North London side?
Spurs last won a trophy in 2008 (this same one, actually) and will want to make amends for that dry spell come this Sunday. With Jose Mourinho not in the picture anymore, it will be intriguing to see the tactics that interim manager Ryan Mason goes with.
City did get the better of the North Londoners the last time they met, but Spurs are more than capable of putting up a tough fight here. They will be extremely motivated, given the magnitude of the day and that alone means that Pep Guardiola’s men cannot afford to be complacent.
Despite Mourinho not being around anymore, Spurs will continue to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. With Hugo Lloris in goal, and only one change made to the defence.
Serge Aurier and Reguilon will continue on as the full backs. The one change will happen in the centre of defence as Eric Dier will drop to the bench. Davinson Sanchez will be the one to partner Toby Alderweireld.
One change that may happen in central midfield is Moussa Sissoko coming in for Tanguy Ndombele. This will allow the Frenchman to play in a more advanced role where he can be even more dangerous. Sissoko will be along with his usual partner, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
With Ndombele able to play further ahead, it will see Giovani Lo Celso drop to the bench. And along with him will be the electrifying presence of Gareth Bale and Heung-min Son on the wings. The Welshman in particular will be looking to remind people of what he is capable of. Son will be tasked with providing the cutting edge for Spurs.
Tottenham might opt for Carlos Vinicius given the doubts over Harry Kane’s availability. Having a proper striker will give them an aerial presence as well and that can prove to be troublesome for City. Spurs will want to get their hands on the cup, but it will be extremely tough against a very strong Manchester City side.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Manchester City (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Carlos Vinicius
