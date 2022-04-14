Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Antonio Conte and Graeme Potter will face off in the dugout in the early kick-off in the Premier League this weekend. It wasn’t all that long ago that they faced each other last. As a matter of fact, this will be the third time the Spurs and the Seagulls will face each other in 2022.
At the beginning of February, in the fourth round of FA Cup action. Harry Kane scored a brace on either side of Solly March’s own goal to dump Brighton out of the FA Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Conte and his charges followed that up in mid-march by storming the Amex and taking home a 2-0 victory in a rescheduled EPL fixture. Can Tottenham make it three victories in three months against Brighton?
Spurs have been great entertainers in recent weeks. Since their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on the 12th of March, Tottenham has scored 14 and conceded just two in their four-match undefeated run.
Last time out in the Premier League, Brighton and Hove Albion ended what had been a nightmare run. The Seagulls won their first match since the beginning of the year against Arsenal 2-1.
Tottenham vs Brighton FYIs
When is it? Saturday, April 16 2022 12.30 PM Local Time
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Spurs (LWWWW) Brighton(LLLDW)
What are the odds? Spurs (-195) Brighton (+550) Draw (+340)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Starting XI Prediction
You only get one guess who I am selecting to start between the posts for Spurs…
If you didn’t say Hugo Lloris, I don’t know what to tell you. The Frenchman is still one of the best in the world, regardless of a slight decline in recent months. He is guaranteed to start here. The back three will be very familiar to Spurs fans also. Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, and Ben Davies will line up in front of the French gloveman in the last line of defense.
Wider defensive duties will fall at the feet of Emerson Royal at right wing-back and Serge Reguillon at left wing-back.
Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur will continue developing their central midfield partnership. This duo has been instrumental to Spurs’ dramatic uptick in form of late. The Tottenham attack is fast becoming one of the most feared in the entire league.
Heung Min-Son starts on the left-hand side of the attack, fresh off of a hattrick in the last match against Aston Villa. New recruit Dejan Kulusevski will hope to continue to impress on the right-hand side, with Englands’ best striker, Harry Kane starting centrally.
Stuey Predicts
Brighton proved they are capable of a massive upset just last weekend. Can they do it consecutively against North London’s biggest two clubs? I don’t think they can. Tottenham is firing on all cylinders and I would be very surprised if they don’t collect all three points here.
I am predicting Spurs to hammer Brighton here. Tottenham 3-0
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind