For Tottenham Hotspur the theme song of their season might as well be Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing),” because one specific lyric really resonates with this year’s team. “How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within” pretty much says it all. Antonio Conte was a disaster hire.

He had no leadership whatsoever, and everything that was wrong flowed downhill from there. Spurs do have a chance at qualifying for Conference League football for next season however. Take a look:

Race for UECL and UEL

5th Liverpool FC: 65 points, 36 matches played, +28 goal differential

Matches Remaining: vs Aston Villa May 20, at Southampton May 28

6th Brighton: 58 points, 34 matches played, +21 goal differential

Matches Remaining: this one against Newcastle, at Southampton May 21, at Man City May 24, at Aston Villa May 28

7th Tottenham 57 points, 36 matches played, +6 goal differential

this one, at Leeds United May 28

8th Aston Villa 57 points, 36 matches played, +6 goal differential

at Liverpool on Saturday, versus Brighton on Championship Sunday.

Tottenham vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday May 20, 12:30pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 54% Draw 23% Brentford 24%

THFC Coaching Candidates: go here

Team News for Both Sides: go here

PL Form Guide: Tottenham LWLDL Brentford WLWWD

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

As for Spurs opponents this weekend, Brentford, they are just outside the picture, sitting ninth in the table, and four points adrift of Villa. What first team will they face when then visit Tottenham? Here is our best guess.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Skipp; Son, Kane, Richarlison.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

