Tottenham Hotspur head to the weekend Premier League fixture at Leicester City with some flux in leadership to contend with. Their manager, Antonio Conte is back after a one game absence, having gone under the knife to deal with a gall bladder problem.

However, their team Captain, goaltender Hugo Lloris is now out for 6-8 weeks with ligament damage. So some changes, from the team that just upset Manchester City, are afoot in the starting XI.

Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Feb 11, 2023 at 3pm UK at King Power Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 45% Draw 27% Leicester 28%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 39 pts WWLLW Leicester 14th, 21 pts WDLLL

So enter Fraser Forster for Lloris, and a replacement for the suspended Cristian Romero is needed too. In the words of Lorde “and we’re gonna be Royal. Roooyallllll.” Other than that, it’s all pretty straight-forward, with record breaking scorer Harry Kane leading the line, of course!

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Forster; Royal, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Leicester City 1

Spurred on by the return of Conte, and playing in spirit for their injured captain, I expect Tottenham to show great form and get the result.

