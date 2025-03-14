Hotspur, at least traditionally, are thought of as a “big six club.” In general, most people would call them a big club, or at least bigger than Fulham FC.

So that’s why it’s so interesting to see Fulham substantially favored against Spurs on Sunday, when this London derby renews once more.

Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun. March 16, 4:30pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC 48% Draw 25% Tottenham Hotspur 27%

PL Form: Fulham FC WWLWL 10th, 42 pts Tottenham Hotspur 13th, 34 pts WWWLD

It’s easy to understand why, as the Craven Cottagers are higher up the table than Spurs. Plus they’ll have the home ground advantage on Sunday.

For Spurs, well, least they are starting to get pretty healthy right now. With most of their previously injured guys now being back fit, it’s chance to see what their true potential could have been this season.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence; James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr; Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son, Dominic Solanke

