Tottenham continue to be in the hunt for the Champions League spots as they get ready to host Aston Villa on Wednesday. What changes can we expect from Ryan Mason for this game?
Spurs got a hugely important win against Wolves on Sunday to keep pace with Chelsea and Liverpool for that fourth spot. To get there, they will have to win their remaining two matches and hope that other teams lose points. The best bet for the North Londoners would be to settle for the Europa League next season. But before that is decided, Mason and his men will need to get past Villa.
Tottenham vs Aston Villa FYIs
Kick-off time: 6 PM GMT, 19 May Wednesday
Tottenham Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Tottenham (DWWLW) Aston Villa (DWLDL)
The hosts will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal. There is going to be only one change in defence. Japhet Tanganga and Reguilon will continue as the full backs.
In the centre of defence, Eric Dier will be on the bench with Davinson Sanchez replacing him. The Colombian will be partnering Toby Alderweireld.
Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Giovani Lo Celso is a combination that seems to be working for Spurs’ midfield at the moment. Their contrasting set of skills will make it hard to defend against. The Argentine will be tasked with feeding the attackers and Hojbjerg can take more of the defensive responsibility.
Another combination that seems to be working well for the North Londoners is the trio of Gareth Bale, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son.
With Alli playing in a central role and bringing the attack together, Bale and Son will have the freedom to play their natural games. They will support the striker and that will make it tough for Villa to contain them.
Harry Kane will start as the centre forward and look to add more goals to his tally. The Englishman has a chance to win the Golden Boot and if he was to score, Tottenham stand to gain. Spurs should know about the talent that the visitors possess but the victory will go to the team from north London.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Aston Villa (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
