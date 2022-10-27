Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

What a gut punch for Tottenham Hotspur, their manager Antonio Conte and the club’s fans. Last night saw Harry Kane score a Champions League game winning goal, against Sporting Lisbon, only for it to get waived off by VAR. The celebrations that ensued proved to be all for naught. Instead, Spurs had to settle for just a single point, and it was a massive emotional let down for all involved with Spurs.

They thought they had UCL knockout round qualification locked up, but instead it will come down to the last UCL match day, at Marseille, which is next Tuesday. Sandwiched in between these two European fixtures, for Tottenham, is a league clash against AFC Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Thur Sat Oct. 29, 3pm Vitality Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 57% Draw 24% AFC Bournemouth 19%

Premier League form guide: Tottenham LLWWL Bournemouth LLDWD

Table Position: Tottenham 3rd, 23 pts Bournemouth 14th, 13 pts

Team News for Both Sides

No changes here for either side, so really not much to talk about. Dejan Kulusevski (thigh) and Richarlison (calf) are out for Spurs. David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Neto (hamstring) are out for the Cherries.

Here is how we think Tottenham will line up on the south coast.

GK- Lloris

DEF- Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet

MID– Royal, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sessegnon

ATT- Moura, Kane, Son

Prediction: Tottenham 2, Bournemouth 0

