With Tottenham Hotspur being dumped out of the FA Cup in the fifth round yesterday, it’s looking likelier and likelier that the trophy drought will continue. What a match it was for Sheffield United, who overcame the odds to send Spurs packing from the competition. Now with Spurs behind in their UEFA Champions League tie against AC Milan, they face long odds of advancing onward in Europe too.

We’re not there yet, but it might not be long until this season enters “nothing to play for except top four” status. Up next is a trip to Wolves on Saturday.

Wolves vs Tottenham FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, March 3, 3pm local, Molineux Stadium

PL Form: Tottenham WWLWW Wolverhampton LDLWW

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th, 45 pts Wolverhampton 15th, 24 pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham victory 43% Draw 28% Wolverhampton victory 29%

Antonio Conte’s side, well, now it is Cristian Stellini’s for the time being, need to at least salvage that from this season. And to their credit, they have been taking care of business lately, in the league. Here’s what we think the winning hand looks like for the North-Londoners.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

