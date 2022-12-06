Weston McKennie Drawing Interest from Tottenham Hotspur Again

If you were watching the United States Men’s National Team this World Cup, it was hard to miss Weston McKennie. It’s not just because the Texan born midfielder was making plays for the USMNT this tournament.

His ultra-patriotic red, white and blue hair made him stand out on everyone’s screen as well. His passion and commitment was unmatched, and that has him back on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur.

Yes, the north London side are indeed interested in signing the Juventus midfield maestro. That’s according to a report in Calciomercato. This isn’t the first time that Weston McKennie has been linked to Spurs. We heard this transfer narrative at the beginning of this calendar year, and also during last year.

Weston has also been linked to Southampton FC in 2020. It might be the right time to move on too, as the midfield is very crowded at Juve. There are numerous talented players in the middle of the park for the Old Lady, but the American has made his mark anyway.

In his 16 appearances thus far this season, he’s scored three goals and registered an assist. While he did have a solid tournament, he didn’t have an extraordinary one. He failed to convert two chances in the goalless draw against England, including an early one that he really should not have missed.

It was kind of a bunny. Of course, the only reason Weston McKennie didn’t do more in Qatar was because he wasn’t truly 90 minutes match fit. He is a different player when he’s 100% fully fit and at his most sharp.

Spurs, if they pull the trigger on the deal, will be hoping to get that player.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

