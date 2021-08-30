Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Talk: Weston McKennie, Emerson Royal

We can start counting down the hours now until the summer transfer window deadline closes. For Tottenham Hotspur, they have made some quiet, sneaky good acquisitions, while also holding on to Harry Kane, which is perhaps as “own goal” of sorts, this summer.
Do they have a move or two left before Tuesday night? Let’s take a spin through the latest in the Tottenham transfer rumor mill.
United States midfielder supreme Weston McKennie reportedly rejected a move to West Ham United, because he wants to join Spurs instead this summer. That’s according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport.
However, it does not appear that Juve are really looking to sell the 22-year-old Texan right now.
“He doesn’t have to leave. He has goals in his legs,” the manager of the Italian giants, Max Allegri said in a press conference on Friday.
“He must improve, he’s an attacking player and we are in very good shape in this department.”
So it looks like Spurs, and anyone else who is interested in the American right now, will have to move on.
Weston McKennie may not have fully reached his potential yet in Serie A, but the former Schalke man, but the best days are still ahead for him.
He scored five goals and registered two assists in 34 Serie A matches last season.
Shifting gears to Barcelona right back Emerson Royal, Spurs reportedly offered €20 million plus Serge Aurier in exchange for the 22-year-old, but the Catalan club said no. Yes, in the spite of their major, and I mean MAJOR financial issues.
That’s according to ESPN, who report that Barca expect Tottenham to return with a much larger bid between now and the deadline.
Which then probably gives an indication to what Barcelona is really doing here- holding out so they can get more money.
