West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Predictions

With apologies to DJ Snake and Lil Jon, it’s time to get “turned down for WHUTOT.” Let’s preview Tuesday night’s London derby, where West Ham United will visit Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams enter this match with very expectations and added pressure to obtain points. Spurs will come in with the advantage of an extra day of rest.
Who will managers David Moyes and Jose Mourinho select in their respective first teams for the mid-week London derby? Here’s our best guesses.
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction 4-3-2-1:
Anderson
Lanzini Yarmolenko
Rice Noble Soucek
Cresswell Ogbonna Diop Zabaleta
Fabianski
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction 4-2-3-1
Kane
Son Alli Bergwijn
Winks Sissoko
Davies Alderweireld Vertonghen Aurier
Lloris
West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15pm, Tuesday June 23, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Odds: Tottenham -145 West Ham +360 Draw +310
Records: Tottenham 11-9-10 West Ham 7-6-17
Form Guide: Tottenham DLDLL West Ham LLWLL
Position in Premier League Table: Tottenham 42 points, 8th West Ham 27 points, 17th
Prediction: Tottenham 1, West Ham 0
Mourinho complained about how he felt robbed last time out, but at this point it’s just him “staying on brand.” Essentially, he got the result he deserved against his former team. Expect a similar game plan and effort here, but against a much weaker side, so he’ll get a W.
