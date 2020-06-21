West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Predictions

With apologies to DJ Snake and Lil Jon, it’s time to get “turned down for WHUTOT.” Let’s preview Tuesday night’s London derby, where West Ham United will visit Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams enter this match with very expectations and added pressure to obtain points. Spurs will come in with the advantage of an extra day of rest.

Who will managers David Moyes and Jose Mourinho select in their respective first teams for the mid-week London derby? Here’s our best guesses.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction 4-3-2-1:

Anderson

Lanzini        Yarmolenko

Rice      Noble     Soucek

Cresswell      Ogbonna      Diop       Zabaleta

Fabianski

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction 4-2-3-1

Kane

Son       Alli     Bergwijn 

Winks    Sissoko 

       Davies     Alderweireld    Vertonghen      Aurier

Lloris

West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: 8:15pm, Tuesday June 23, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Odds:   Tottenham -145   West Ham +360   Draw +310

Records:   Tottenham  11-9-10  West Ham 7-6-17

Form Guide:   Tottenham  DLDLL      West Ham LLWLL

Team News for both sides: go to this link

Position in Premier League Table:  Tottenham  42 points, 8th  West Ham  27 points, 17th

david-moyes-man-united-transfer-rumors

Prediction: Tottenham 1, West Ham 0

Mourinho complained about how he felt robbed last time out, but at this point it’s just him “staying on brand.” Essentially, he got the result he deserved against his former team. Expect a similar game plan and effort here, but against a much weaker side, so he’ll get a W.

