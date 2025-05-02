Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United Starting Lineup Predictions

It is certainly the Not Relegation but Also Not at all Good Cup when Tottenham Hotspur visits West Ham United on Sunday. Both Spurs and the Hammers have spent nearly all of this season buried down deep in the Premier League table. It’s not only that these two big money London clubs never been in any real contention for UEFA competition (for next season) qualification.

It’s even worse than that. Both Tottenham and the Irons have long been ruled out from finishing on the first page of the standings.

Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, May 4, 2pm local, London Stadium

PL Form: West Ham LDLDL Tottenham LWLLL

PL Standing: West Ham 17th, 36 pts Tottenham 16th, 37 pts

Just a brutally awful season for both clubs, with the exception of Tottenham’s on the brink of reaching the UEL Final.

Starting Lineup Predictions

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus; Nicklas Fullkrug

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario; Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence; Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Mathys Tel

