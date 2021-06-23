Manchester City Reportedly Prepared to Wait Another Year for Harry Kane

This spring, we looked ahead to a summer transfer window that could possibly see Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane all on the move. Right now, it’s looking like none of that galactico trio will be transferring teams. The latest on the Harry Kane transfer saga is a narrative of delay.
According to ESPN FC, Manchester City are willing to wait a year, if needs be, to obtain the 27-year-old. The face of Tottenham Hotspur football club really wants to leave north London, and the chaotic, disastrous coaching search is only providing more motivation for him to move on elsewhere.
Manchester City are willing to offer a maximum of £100 million in order to acquire the England striker, but with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy valuing the forward at about £150 million, there seems to be a growing sense of acceptance that this probably won’t be happening this summer.
City have reportedly looked into a cash+players option swap deal, but that seems to be a non-starter as well. Raheem Sterling was offered, but he’s not-interested in making the switch to Spurs. Kane is said to have drawn the interest of Manchester United and Chelsea as well, but City are the only club that have made a serious push so far.
Real Madrid have been linked as well, but given their financial situation, it’s extremely unlikely Kane makes the switch to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Kane still has three years left on his deal, so it is much more likely that Tottenham would sell next summer, instead of this one.
The ESPN report goes on to say that:
“if Kane does not move to City this summer they would be likely to revive their interest next year when Tottenham would be under more pressure to cash in.”
Kane is yet to score at the Euros thus far, despite being granted some opportune chances, but the Englishman maintains that he’s fully focused on competing for his country, and he’s not being negatively impacted by his club future being up in the air.
Kane, who has yet to win a piece of silverware in his senior career, has been vocal about his desire to win trophies.
It might be a long shot, but something might get done once England’s European championships campaign is complete. There is definitely no chance anything will get done while Three Lions are still alive in the tournament.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
