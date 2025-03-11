Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs AZ Alkmaar

If you’re a Tottenham supporter seeking reasons to be optimistic about your side’s chances of overturning an aggregate deficit on Thursday night, and hence moving on to the UEL round of 8, look no further than the history of their opponent, AZ Alkmaar.

The Dutch club has lost all nine of their all-time away games in England. No other club, in the modern era of UEFA competition with a 100% defeat rate in England, has lost more games.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Thurs. March 6, 5:45pm, AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2/2

Aggregate: AZ leads 1-0

Fun fact: Spurs have won four of their last five at home versus Dutch teams.

So there you go, AZ Alkmaar have an extensive track record of failing in situations like this. That has to make the North Londoners feel good.

Spurs Team News vs AZ Alkmaar

Ben Davies could be in the mix here while Richarlison may make the squad on the weekend. Radu Dragusin is out for the season while Dejan Kulusevski could be back after the internationals. So there isn’t really much to report here, and we may as well move on to the lineup projection

Here is what we think the strongest potential first team could look like at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs AZ Alkmaar

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence; James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son

