Ahead of the weekend fixture against AFC Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu defended his goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The shot stopper got into a bit of an altercation with the traveling Spurs supporters, at last night’s 1-0 loss at AZ Alkmaar.

AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Wed. Feb 26, 7:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth 40% Draw 24% Tottenham 36%

PL Form: AFC Bournemouth WLWLL 7th, 44 pts Tottenham 13th, 33 pts LWWWL

“Vic is very, very passionate about this football club,” said Postecoglu.

“He is very passionate about what we are trying to do here. He wants to win, he wants everyone on board with that. If people think there is one bad or vindicative bone in Vicario’s make-up, they don’t know the man that I do. The guy is one of the purest human beings I’ve ever come across.

“Whatever he does he thinks is best for the team, best for the football club because he really cares.”

Let’s see if that passion translates to an upset victory on Sunday. Yes, AFC Bournemouth is favored to win this one, and honestly, rightly so. Here is who we think will join Vic in the first team.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence; James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

