Tottenham Transfer Talk: Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Nelsson

Tottenham Hotspur has had an extremely busy summer transfer window, with lots of comings and goings so far. And Harry Kane, who could end up being at the center of THE saga of the summer, is still here. If/when he does go to Bavaria, Juventus hit man Dusan Vlahovic could be the replacement for him.

Here is a link to the latest on the Kane-Bayern Munich narratives. Now, back to Vlahovic.

According to Foot Mercato, he would be Spurs’ replacement striker, and the two transfer moves would set off a major transfer window domino effect with center forwards. The Italian outlet calls it, “a real (life) game of musical chairs” that would effect players in Italy, England, Portugal, Germany and Spain.

Vlahovic could be sanctioned to leave Juve on a €70m transfer fee. It certainly helps Spurs that they have so many connections, within their club, to Turin. Of course, Spurs and Bayern reaching an agreement is another story entirely.

Moving on to another potential transfer buy, Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson is being coveted by both Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he prefers the idea of joining the big six club.

(I mean who could blame him, given those two specific options). That’s according to Swedish publication Ekstra Bladet. Nelsson, who would slot in well at center back for Spurs, could be had on a release clause of €25m, $28 million.

