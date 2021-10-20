Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Vitesse (UEFA Conference League)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side travels to the Netherlands hoping to keep their perfect October run going. The London club is looking for their fourth win on the bounce in all competitions as they look to banish a run of terrible performances that threatened to derail their season last month.
Against Vitesse, Tottenham will look to take control of Group G to ensure their place in the knockout phases of the inaugural UEFA Conference League. Will we see another Harry Kane hattrick?
Just who will travel with the squad? Let’s see if we can take a stab at what the Hotspurs starting eleven will be when kick-off arrives.
Vitesse vs Tottenham FYIs
Kick-off time: 6.45 PM GMT, 21 October Thursday
Tottenham Team News: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WLWWW)
I expect Hugo Lloris to get a rest here and the summer transfer window signing Pierluigi Gollini will line up as the Spurs goalkeeper. The Italian youngster has bags of talent and the Conference League is the perfect place for him to showcase it while he plays second fiddle to the Frenchman.
In defense, I think that Ben Davies will make his return from injury and occupy the left-back position. At right-back, I believe Japhet Tanganga will get the nod. Eric Dier will remain at center-back, but he will be paired with Davison Sanchez this time around.
I think this selection will give a well-earned rest to Emerson Royal, Sergio Reguilon, and Cristian Romero.
Recent team selections would suggest that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will get a rest at the base of the midfield in the Conference League.
This opens the door of opportunity to forgotten man Harry Winks to line up alongside Oliver Skipp in the more withdrawn central midfield roles. I think Dele Alli will play the more attacking role usually reserved for Tanguy Ndombele just ahead of this pair.
I think in attack I will get my wish and see Bryan Gil line up from the opening whistle for Spurs. I think the Spaniard has bags of talent and could be a real nuisance for opposition defenders if given the time to settle into a starting XI spot. On the right of the attack don’t be surprised to see Gio Lo Celso.
These were the two wingers in the game against Mura last Conference League match week and they didn’t disappoint. Finally, I can’t see anyone other than Harry Kane starting up-front.
Usually, they would be looking to rest him in a match like this, but don’t see any other genuine options. That and he is becoming a bit of a flat-track bully – so he might just turn around a score a hattrick here.
Spurs won’t want to drop any more points and risk the embarrassment of not making it out of the group stage.
Frankly, even this second-string side I have predicted is far too strong and questions should be asked if they don’t record a comfortable win in Holland.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Vitesse (4-3-3):
Pierluigi Gollini, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Delli Alli, Bryan Gil, Harry Kane, Gio Lo CelsoFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind