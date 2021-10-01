Tottenham Team News vs Aston Villa: Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane

Thursday saw Tottenham claim their first win of September after they got past Mura in the UEFA Conference League. A different kind of challenge awaits them on Sunday as they host Aston Villa, a top flight club who are on a good run of form.
Losing three Premier League games in a row was not what Spurs wanted after they went into the first international break sitting top of the table. But this is an opportunity for Nuno Espirito Santo to pick things up and ensure that this slide does not extend. So, what is their team news looking like ahead of this game?
Tottenham vs Aston Villa FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 3 October Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (DLWLW) Aston Villa (DLWLW)
Steven Bergwijn is still out with an ankle injury, one that has seen the Dutchman miss a few games now. He wasn’t a part of the squad that beat Mura and is likely to be out for this weekend’s game as well.
Harry Kane seems to have found his mojo again, as the north Londoners’ talisman scored a hat trick on Thursday coming off the bench. Perhaps this Sunday will see him get his first Premier League goal of the season; finally.
The major decision that Nuno has to make here, with regards to the team, is the formation that will be played.
For the most part, they have used the 4-2-3-1, but in the last few games, the boss has shown a tendency to move towards the 4-3-3.
Spurs should avoid affording any space to Villa between the midfield and defence.
This is what proved to be their downfall against Arsenal and the visitors do have the players who can cause problems should they find space.
This game is going to be a good test of what Tottenham can do in defence and if their quality shines through, they will surely get the win.
Beating Villa might not look easy but with Harry Kane getting back into form, it increases the chances of the hosts snatching the three points.
Need to go three at the back, Romero, Dier, and Rondon. Skip is a must with Hojberg and Lo Celso, Dele as a 10. Kane, Son, and either Gill or Bergson.