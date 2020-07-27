Jan Vertonghen Departs Spurs, Dejan Lovren Leaves Liverpool for Zenit

Once Championship Sunday is in the books, the exodus of Premier League footballers to other destinations begins. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed yesterday that Pedro will be leaving the club once the Blues have played their final game of 2019-20.
Today, we discuss two central defenders on the move. Tottenham Hotspur star Jan Vertonghen is leaving White Hart Lane, and he’s now available as a free agent. Meanwhile Liverpool havs sold centre back Dejan Lovren to Zenit St. Petersburg for reportedly £10.9 million.
Thank you for all the support over the years. You’ve been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it’s goodbye. ?#COYS pic.twitter.com/XrEjBaWb2C
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 27, 2020
The Belgian said his official goodbyes on social media this morning. The 33-year-old leaves the club after 232 games, 129 wins, 72 clean sheets, 6 goals and 4 assists, but unfortunately so trophies.
Tottenham’s notorious silverware drought, unfortunately, rolls on. Moving on to Lovren, the central part of the back line has become overcrowded with talent and depth at Anfield, with the 32-year-old Croatian an odd man out.
Lovren joined from Southampton in 2014 for £20 million, and he was about to leave the Merseyside club last season, but manager Jurgen Klopp convinced him to stay and provide depth in the back line for one more season. Lovren leaves having won both a Premier League and Champions League title.
It’s definitely best he moves on now, especially with Liverpool being linked with a host of centre half transfer targets this summer window.
