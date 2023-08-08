Tottenham Announce Mickey van de Ven, Alejo Feliz Signings

Tottenham Hotspur announced two more signings today, bringing their summer transfer window haul up to seven. Spurs announced the arrival Dutch central defender Mickey van de Ven from Wolfsburg and Argentinian striker Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central on Tuesday. The duo join the five permanent signings made previously this window: James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon and Ashley Phillips.

Van de Ven, 22, signs a six-year contract after having moved on a fee reported by The Guardian to be €40m (£34.5m).

Oh ven the Spurs… pic.twitter.com/ZBQVtotSb5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2023

However, it does come with the potential to rise to as much as about €50m with add-ons.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg, subject to international clearance and work permit,” Spurs said via a club statement. “The defender has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2029, and will wear the number 37 shirt.”

The defender has featured for the Netherlands U21 side 11 times, and Wolfsburg (whom he joined in 2021) on 41 occasions. As for Veliz, 19, he comes over to North London for a fee in the region of £13 million, having signed a six-year contract with the Lilywhites.

According to the Spurs official press release, Veliz was “Born in Gödeken, Argentina, Alejo joined Rosario at Under-20 level and progressed to make his first team debut in July, 2021. The 19-year-old attacker made a total of 62 appearances for the Primera Division side in all competitions, scoring 19 times.”

It remains to be seen whether or not he is part of the long term Harry Kane replacement plan. And whether than plan starts to take effect this summer or the next, but eventually, Spurs will need to figure that out. The overall future of the center forward position is up for grabs.

Christmas has come early! Veliz Navidad ? pic.twitter.com/A30BO4W2Ml — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2023

Tottenham raises the curtain in their season Sunday with a London derby fixture at Brentford. We’ll have our match previews for you shortly.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

