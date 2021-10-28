Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Predictions

October 28, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Manchester United in a clash of two big six clubs that are anything but big right now. It is widely considered that Tottenham are a complete hot mess right now, but they are ahead of United right now in the table.

So what does that say about where Old Trafford is right now in the grand scheme of things? And why does United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still have a job?

Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 29, 5:30 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team news for both sides: go here

Odds: Tottenham win +185, United win +135, Draw +250

Weekly Premier League Podcast: go here

It’s a bit of a high-priced, overrated Dumpster Fire Cup, to say the least. So let’s take a look at who might be in the first teams for both sides.

Starting XI Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur:

Hugo Lloris; Emerson, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Reguilon; Harry Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son; Harry Kane

Manchester United:

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester United 1

Both badly need a win right now, but I’m not feeling confident enough to pick either side at this time.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Speak Your Mind