Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Manchester United in a clash of two big six clubs that are anything but big right now. It is widely considered that Tottenham are a complete hot mess right now, but they are ahead of United right now in the table.
So what does that say about where Old Trafford is right now in the grand scheme of things? And why does United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still have a job?
Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 29, 5:30 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Odds: Tottenham win +185, United win +135, Draw +250
It’s a bit of a high-priced, overrated Dumpster Fire Cup, to say the least. So let’s take a look at who might be in the first teams for both sides.
Starting XI Predictions
Tottenham Hotspur:
Hugo Lloris; Emerson, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Reguilon; Harry Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son; Harry Kane
Manchester United:
David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo
Tottenham Hotspur 1, Manchester United 1
Both badly need a win right now, but I’m not feeling confident enough to pick either side at this time.
