Tottenham at Burnley Team News: Udogie, Gil, Beyer

Tottenham Hotspur first choice left back Destiny Udogie is the one of the fastest rising stars in the Premier League. A study released around opening weekend, using data from Transfermkt, looked at all U21 Premier League first teamers, and compared their current valuations to what their valuations were when they made their senior team debuts.

Udogie, 20, saw the 8th highest increase of anybody, as his value grew by 4,067%. He was valued at £517,194 when he debuted, versus his current valuation of £21,549,767.

Team News for Both Sides

And he suffered a slight knee injury against Bournemouth, but appears to be fine now for the next clash, on the weekend at Burnley. Udogie was named to the team that lost to Fulham tonight in the EFL Cup second round.

He didn’t feature off-the-bench, and that makes sense given that he’s a emerging star, not a cup competition player.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Bentancur (knee injury) won’t feature again until November or December at the earliest Meanwhile Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil are also out injured long-term.

Shifting over to the newly promoted club partially owned by former NFL star J.J. Watt, Anass Zaroury is still suspended after being shown red card in the season opening loss to Manchester City.

Elsewhere Jordan Beyer (thigh injury) is moving closer to recovery, but this match comes too soon for him.

Michael Obafemi and Darko Churlinov remain out as long-term injury absentees.

