Thursday saw Tottenham Hotspur battle Eintracht Frankfurt to a score draw, in red hot UEFA Europa League quarterfinal action. After the match, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu provided fitness updates on the likes of Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Dejan Kulusevski and Kevin Danso.

In terms of Udogie and Van de Ven, both are totally fine and they will be passed fit to feature on Sunday.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun. April 13, 2pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Fulham FC 43% Draw 27% Tottenham Hotspur 30%

PL Form: Wolves LDWWW 17th, 32 pts Tottenham Hotspur 14th, 37 pts LDLLW

Tottenham Team News

They were not hurt last night, they were just cramping up, and they removal was precautionary. So, you got to stay hydrated.

“He just got cramp,” Postecoglu said of Udogie.

“He was unbelievable today. I thought it was incredible the amount of running he did. His effectiveness. It was incredible. He was just cramping up. He will be fine.”

And then, in regards to Van de Ven: “I think Micky was cramping at the end there. Obviously, they’ve missed a lot of football this year. It looks like they got through okay.”

Now shifting gears to Danso and Kulusevski, both face late fitness tests here in order to make the squad.

Big Ange added: “It’s touch and go [for the second leg].

“They are due to start training with the team, if not tomorrow, [then] early next week. I don’t think they are a possibility to start, but Kulusevski has a chance to be involved.” And that covers it all, on to the lineup prediction.

