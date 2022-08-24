Tottenham Hotspur News: UCL Draw, Harry Kane, Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit fourth in the table as they head into week four of the Premier League. Fresh off a 1-0 win over Wolves, up next for Spurs is a clash against Nottingham Forest. Can’t think of a more British sounding matchup than that match: Tottenham Hotspur-Nottingham Forest!

Let’s look at some of the news topics in Spurs land on this midweek day.

The quest for UCL glory begins this week as the groupings for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League will be announced live Thursday at 12PM ET.

Held in Istanbul, Turkey, the Champions League draw will feature 32 teams being split into four seeding pots. UCL Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw for an eight-week long group stage that will begin on September 6. Here’s how to watch:

Tottenham, as you know, haven’t won a trophy of any sort since 2008, but they came very close to ending that drought in 2019, when they narrowly lost to Liverpool in the 2019 UCL final. Can Harry Kane lead the line and be the Tottenham talisman who ends the silverware dry patch? He made history last weekend, as now no other player has scored more Premier League goals for a single club. Kane netted number 250 to move clear of Sergio Aguero’s tally for Manchester City.

“It’s been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully many more years to go. I always love scoring,” Kane said when asked about moving past Aguero.

And his exploits saw him named to NBC’s individual player power rankings for this week.

15. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

To paraphrase The Scorpions, Here I am, Rock You like a Harry Kane.

Finally, today we learned why Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel received a ban but Tottenham boss Antonio Conte did not following the London derby altercation a couple weeks ago.

Both head coaches were handed yellow cards earlier during the match, but were then red-carded after their “extra-curricular activities” just following the final whistle. Their postgame hand shake turned ugly quickly.

Football London has more on both men’s letters to the FA, and on the reasons that were behind the sanctions dished out by the commission for investigating misconduct.

