Why Tottenham Need to Start Making Transfer Window Moves Now

Tottenham have their first pre-season game on Saturday when they take on Leyton Orient. But there is one factor hanging like a dark cloud over them right now, which is their lack of transfer window activity.
Spurs had an excellent start to the season in 2020/21 and they looked like genuine title contenders at one point. But their campaign petered out in a tame fashion, and they could finish only in seventh place. To their credit, they still managed to qualify for UEFA competition, in the newly created Conference League.
As they head into the upcoming season under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, they are in danger of falling further behind. The nature of the league is such that if a team stagnates, it gives their rivals a chance to move ahead. That is what will happen if Spurs continue with their lack of transfer activity.
When you’re standing still, you’re actually, in reality, falling behind.
To be fair, there is still a long time left in the window and we could see Director of Football Fabio Paratici pull off some tricks. But the more important direct benefit of signing more players right now is that it could help persuade Harry Kane to stay.
A number of players have been linked with a move to north London including the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Takehiro Tomayisu and Jules Kounde. Any of them would be an exciting signing at this point, but at the moment, none of them appear close to being a part of Nuno’s setup.
The longer this goes on, the harder it becomes to sign players.
The future of Kane is certain to have an impact on the way Spurs are conducting their transfer dealings. Those involved in the decision-making process need to have a clear idea of their approach to improving the squad.
The north Londoners do have more time to get something going with regards to the transfer market. But they must be decisive in their actions, right now, or they could see their talisman go and thus allow other clubs to leapfrog them in the table.
Tottenham are an attractive proposition for a player, and they must use their stature to their advantage. Failure to do so can stop the new season in its tracks before it even starts.
