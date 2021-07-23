Twist in Harry Kane Transfer Saga as Manchester City Make Breakthrough

As per a report from The Sun, Manchester City are set to sign Harry Kane after Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy agreed to a deal. The England captain has been one of the best players in the Premier League for several years now. This was evidenced by him topping both the goals and assists charts last season and his very nearly leading the Three Lions to glory at the Euros.
According to the report, Kane will move to Manchester in a deal that is said to be worth around £160million and it will earn the star forward a salary of about £400,000-a-week.
This change of heart from Levy happened last Friday and a source from the club told The Sun:
“Harry is delighted. He never wanted to leave on bad terms. His value has never been higher.”
And speaking about the decision that the Chairman had to make, the source added:
“Daniel Levy is a canny operator though and after Harry’s brilliant efforts and goals at the Euros his value has never been higher. By waiting until now, he has probably put another £20million or so on his price tag. A contract with Man City has not yet been signed but this is Harry’s preference.”
This is a deal that works for all parties as it gets City the striker they wanted to replace Sergio Aguero. As for Spurs, they did not loosen their stance and as a result of that, will be getting a massive fee that can be used for other signings.
The thought of seeing Harry Kane under Pep Guardiola is an enticing one as it is a move that makes the Premier League champions even stronger.
They fell at the last hurdle in terms of winning the Champions League, but that could now change with the arrival of the Spurs talisman.
This is the right move at this stage of his career as Kane will be able to challenge for trophies on a more regular basis. It is something that a player of his talent deserves to do.
Manchester City have really upgraded their squad and made it even more fearsome.
