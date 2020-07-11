Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

July 11, 2020 By 2 Comments
It’s a north London derby unlike any of that we have seen in quite awhile; but not in a good way. At least we had the mini-feud between Jose Mourinho and one of the Arsenal’s official club social media accounts earlier this week to add intrigue and appeal to this one. Both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC have seen their UEFA Champions League dreams for next season all but dashed at this point.

Actually, both sides have quite a bit of work to do to even make it into the Europa League qualification zone. At least with Arsenal, the arrow is starting to point up, as they have played much better recently, but they certainly came out of the restart gates cold.

daniel-levy-tottenham-hotspur-transfer-rumors

As for Spurs a dull, goalless draw against relegation fodder AFC Bournemouth put the punctuation mark on what has been a dreadful run of form out of the restart.

It’s unacceptable for the team to drop points in a match like that, especially when they’re fighting for European football. Don’t put all the blame on Jose Mourinho, or his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino. The main fall guy for this mess should be Chairman Daniel Levy.

A year and a half of no transfer activity has finally caught up to this club. Heading into the north London derby, Mourinho has some notable absences to deal with. Defenders Juan Foyth and Japhlet Tanganga are ruled out while attacking midfielder Dele Alli is a doubt.

Additionally, midfielder converted to central defender Eric Dier still has three more matches to go in his four match suspension.

eric dier

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction (4-3-2-1) North London Derby

Kane

  Son               Bergwijn 

   Lo Celso    Winks     Sissoko

   Davies    Sanchez    Alderweireld      Aurier

Lloris

North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat July 11,  8pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Arsenal Team News: go to this link

Arsenal Starting XI prediction: go to this link

Records, Position: Arsenal FC 12-14-8, 50 pts, 8th    Tottenham 13-10-11, 49 pts, 9th

Odds:  Tottenham +160 Draw +240  Arsenal +170

tottenham arsenal

Prediction: Tottenham 1, Arsenal 1

Said Jose Mourinho heading into this match:

“At this moment we are both in a very similar situation. It’s not that incredible emotion that we’re fighting for something really big, more than to finish above you, or not finish above you. It’s missing that. It’s not a match that is going to decide big things. But it probably decides the only thing we can fight for, both of us”

“I don’t think realistically we’re fighting for a Champions League position – one-point difference, four matches to go, one between us, then the remaining three – which are of course still important – it’s a big match for the table. The fans have a special feeling for this match, so the players on the pitch have to fight for them.”

Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com
Comments

  1. Michael says
    July 11, 2020 at 11:21 AM

    Drop Kane and bring in moura for bergwijn
    Bring ndolbeme in
    And play a 442
    433 we will be ripped apart

  2. Anonymous says
    July 11, 2020 at 1:15 PM

    Ndombele must start with Lo Celso
    Drop Sissoko
    Moura should come off the bench if needed, Kane, Son, Bergwijn start
    Winks in front of Davies, Toby, Davinson and Aurier.

