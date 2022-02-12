Tottenham Hotspur Continue Exploring Opportunity to Host a Super Bowl

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club are reportedly continuing their exploration process towards the possibility of potentially hosting a future Super Bowl. As we first reported back in August of 2018, THFC were looking into the idea of getting a Super Bowl staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
With Super Bowl 56 (LVI) set to kickoff on Sunday, new reports emerged this week that Tottenham were still looking into this idea, and perhaps ramping up the effort. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at how realistic or unrealistic this initiative might be.
Logistical Issues
Let’s start with the time zone difference/kickoff time quandary. The standard 6:30pm EST kickoff is 11:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time. However, if you moved it to the traditional NFL Sunday kick times, 1 or 4:15 PM EST, it’s 6pm or 9:15 pm in the Great Britain capital. That’s very accommodating for all involved., but the NFL has never staged a Super Bowl in a metropolitan area that doesn’t have a NFL franchise.
Obviously, and it goes without saying that they have never staged a Super Bowl anywhere that’s not on American soil. Also, the National Football League no longer takes bids on the prospect of hosting the big game. Nowadays they have to come to you, you can’t go them. Thus, Tottenham’s exploratory process/committee would really have to do something that catches the attention of the league.
Still, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was literally designed and built for the purpose of hosting both Tottenham/Premier League football and National Football League action, even on the same day, if needs be! Plus THS has replaced Wembley Stadium as the NFL’s home in London now.
Also, four years ago, the mayor of London himself declared his city’s ambitions to land both a Super Bowl and a NFL franchise.
Future Super Bowl Sites
2022 season (2023) LVII (57) Glendale, Arizona
2023 season (2024) LVIII (58) Las Vegas, Nevada
2024 season (2025) LVIX (59) New Orleans, Louisiana
2025 season (2026) LVI (60) TBD
That all said, this is a big long shot, with the odds very much against them. It’ll be an uphill climb to say the least.
