Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Although they will still be without a couple key players in this clash, Tottenham Hotspur have most of their team back for a Friday night home clash versus Manchester United. Tottenham talisman Harry Kane leads the line, and the list of returnees.
With a more fit squad, and a trophy machine for a manager,in Jose Mourinho, there is no excuse for Tottenham not to qualify for the UEFA Europa League next season, but getting back into the UCL seems like it could be a bridge or two too far right now, given how far they are down in the table.
Pulling off what would be a mild upset against United would certainly help their cause, but Mourinho doesn’t really have the pieces right now that he needs to play the kind of style that he wants to.
Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15pm, Friday June 19, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Restarted Season Previews: Tottenham United
Odds: Tottenham 13/8 United 6/4 Draw 5/2
Records: Tottenham 11-10-8 United 12-8-9
Form Guide: Tottenham LDLL United WWWD
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link Team News for both sides: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Tottenham 41 points, 8th United 45 points, 5th
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3)
Kane
Son Bergwijn
Dier Winks Sissoko
Davies Vertonghen Alderweireld Aurier
Lloris
Prediction: United 2, Tottenham 1
United are undefeated since Bruno Fernandes made his Red Devils debut on Feb. 1 (their last defeat of any sort was actually to Burnley way back in mid-January), so this will be a rather difficult test for Mourinho and Spurs right out of the gate.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind