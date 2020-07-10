Tottenham Hotspur Must Retain Tanguy Ndombele Past this Season

Tanguy Ndombele could be one of the most intriguing midfielders available in the transfer market ahead of the 2020-21 season. The French playmaker has not been able to settle at Tottenham as many expected, and several EPL predictions have suggested he could leave the club just one year after joining from Olympique Lyon.
FC Barcelona are reportedly keen in making a move for the 23-year-old. However, the Spurs would be making a huge mistake if they end up parting ways with Ndombele after not knowing for sure what they truly have in him.
It’s not like Ndombele has not featured for Tottenham on a regular basis, either. The versatile midfielder has registered 27 appearances this season, with 19 of those coming in the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting four more times.
By all accounts, this seems like a personal dispute between Ndombele and manager Jose Mourinho. Both parties have routinely clashed ever since The Special One joined Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement, and Ndombele has come off the bench in each of Tottenham’s last two matches.
The result?
The Frenchman is now “unwilling” to play for the London-based club ever again. That sounds like an explosive reaction, though. Pretty sure Ndombele is looking to play regularly at Tottenham if the chance arises.
The rumor mill is strong, though. Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Ndombele, especially now that they are just details away from selling Arthur to Juventus. Ndombele would add intensity, toughness and quality on-the-ball skills to Barca’s midfield.
In a way, he could be a younger version of Arturo Vidal, who will be 33 with only one year left on his current deal once the 2019-20 season ends. This acquisition was supposed to make Spurs one of the top EPL picks to win the table, but so far it has been anything but that.
Tottenham paid 62 million euros to sign Ndombele from Lyon last summer, and they could command as much as 80 million to let him go elsewhere. However, they must be wise with how they treat their young talent. Ndombele could easily be a building block alongside names such as Harry Kane (26 years old), Giovani Lo Celso (24), Son Heung-min (27) and Dele Alli (24), just to name a few.
Several teams will knock on Tottenham's door, but the Spurs must be sure that he stays put. Keeping Ndombele for the long haul could be what's best for the club in a long-term scenario.
