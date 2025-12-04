Tottenham Hotspur hosts Brentford FC on Saturday, in a London derby that seems very evenly matched on paper. Just 17 miles separates these two clubs, who both have exactly 19 points on the season.

So it’s a London derby that is as mid-table as it gets! Spurs got off to a great start this season, but have suffered some regression to the mean over the past few weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford FYIs

Kick: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 8:15 PM Local Time, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Newcastle, UK

Premier League Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 11th, 19 pts Brentford 13th, 19 pts

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 42% Brentford 31% Draw 27%

As for the Bees, being mid-table is probably kind of a win right now. Given the club’s resources and expectations, their current status is not ideal, but also not catastrophic.

Tottenham Team News vs Brentford

Nothing new here, at all. Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Kota Takai and Dominic Solanke all remain sidelined due to injury.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur; Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Richarlison; Randal Kolo Muani

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

