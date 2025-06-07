Tottenham Hotspur are not wasting time in their managerial search. And widespread reports are confirming what we already suspected- Tottenham did their sounding out of potential candidates long before formally sacking Ange Postecoglu (which officially occurred yesterday). Brentford FC boss Thomas Frank, long considered a leading candidate, has emerged as the leading contender.

With any and every job, it’s all about who you know, especially so at this high level.

And the Telegraph is reporting that a major ally to Thomas Frank, club Sporting Director Johan Lange, is leading the coaching search. That’s got to bode well for the 51-year-old Dane’s chances.

Additionally, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following, just a couple hours ago:

“Tottenham are advancing well on Thomas Frank appointment as new head coach with more talks to follow next week. Club optimistic to make it happen soon.”

The Bees finished seven spots above Spurs this past season, as Brentford FC have stabilized their presence now in the top flight. Newly promoted in 2021-22, Frank has made sure they have avoided any real threat of getting sent back down to the Championship.

Frank and company have achieved this by serving as a great example of smart transfer window spending. Brentford are among the best in world football when it comes to getting return on investment out of their transfer activity.

It’s led to a 42% win rate for Frank at Brentford FC, who has been leading the London club since 2018.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

