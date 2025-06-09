Thomas Frank Set to Become Next Tottenham Hotspur Boss

The race to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager has been whittled down to one- Thomas Frank. Marco Silva was also in strong contention, posing as the only real competition for Frank to land the new managerial gig. That all changed over the weekend however. Now Spurs are hopeful to see an announcement of the Brentford FC boss as their new head coach within the next 48 hours, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

🚨 Tottenham make contact with Brentford as Thomas Frank appointment nears completion. #THFC hope to agree deal in next 48 hours. Terms in place with 51yo Dane. Healthy relations between clubs for talks over £10m release + #BrentfordFC staff @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Sriks8jSDs — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 9, 2025

In addition to that reports from The Athletic, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and the always entrusted BBC also claim that the North London club will in fact pay the $13.5 million that Brentford demand in compensation for letting their highly-talented and accomplished manager.

Personal terms between Tottenham and Frank have already been agreed.

After being linked with several open proverbial “big six” jobs in recent years, the 51-year-old Dane is finally taking that big step up to the top tier. Given how Frank has both elevated Brentford to the English top-tier, and ensured that they stay there, no one is more deserving of this new promotion than Thomas Frank.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

