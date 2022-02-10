Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

After a shock defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to Southampton midweek, Spurs will look to bounce back as they welcome Wolverhampton to London this weekend.
After a shaky start to their 2021/22 campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo, the North London club finds themselves firmly entrenched in the battle for fourth place. Their turnaround in form under Italian manager Antonio Conte has been tremendous.
The Spurs vs Wolves fixture is strange. In eight of the last 15 league meetings between the two sides, it has been the away side that has been victorious.
Tottenham continued this trend with a 1-0 victory at the Molineux earlier this season.
If they can buck the trend and secure a home victory against Bruno Lage’s men, it’ll be the first league double Spurs has completed over Wolves since the 2003/04 season.
Tottenham vs Wolves FYIs
When is it? Sunday, February 13, 2 PM
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Tottenham (LWLWL) Wolves (WWWLL)
What are the odds? Tottenham (-155) Wolves (+475) Draw (+285)
TEAM NEWS
Spurs have some injuries to some important players at the moment. 28-year-old defensive utility Eric Dier remains doubtful for this match. The feeling is that his thigh injury leaves him with a 50/50 chance to play here.
Japhet Tanganga is one who will definitely miss this match. He still has no return date listed for the knee injury he is currently suffering from.
Midfielder Oliver Skipp is definitely out too. Prior to the Southampton clash, Antonio Conte had this to say regarding the Englishman and his groin injury:
“We need to have a bit of patience. I hope to have him back very soon. The medical department told me two weeks, but I hope to have him available in 7-10 days.”
If that timeframe is adhered to, expect Skipp to be back in the matchday squad for the huge clash with Manchester City in match week 26.
STARTING XI PREDICTION
With no European football to rest players for, I don’t expect to see much rotation from the Lilywhites in their starting XI.
That means French goalie Hugo Lloris starts as the gloveman here. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; the gap in class between him and number two Pierluigi Gollini is too vast. If the Frenchman is fit, he simply has to start every time.
The three-man defense will remain unchanged. Cristian Romero will continue his return from the injury that kept him out of the back end of the 2021 calendar year. Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies will play to his right and left, respectively.
Sergio Reguilon will continue as a left wing-back, with 23-year-old Brazilian Emerson Royal starting on the opposite flank.
I am going for a change in midfield with new signing Rodrigo Bentancur coming in for Pierre Emile Hojbjerg. Harry Winks will start alongside him. Winks is amid a remarkable redemption story at Spurs. Not that long ago, it seemed he was surplus to requirements.
Under Conte, he has become one of his most trusted men in the midfield. It’ll be interesting to see if he holds his place when Oliver Skipp returns from injury.
Spurs’ other deadline day signing will get his first start here if I am on the money. I am going for a front three comprising Dejan Kulusevski on the right, Son Heung Min on the left & Harry Kane as the central focal point. On paper, this looks like a lethal frontline.
PREDICTION
I have a hard time seeing an Antonio Conte side losing two home matches in a row. I won’t lie, though. The strange away team advantage in this fixture has me second-guessing myself. Regardless, I am going for Spurs to put the Southampton loss behind them to get their top-four mission back on track.
Prediction: Tottenham 3-1.
