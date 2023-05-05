Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur takes on Crystal Palace on Saturday in a London derby with, I guess we could say, “mixed motivations.” Palace comes in with really nothing to play for, as they’re square locked in to the middle of the table.

As for the hosts, they’re trying to avoid Conference League and land in Europa League instead. It’s a series that Tottenham has dominated, with 34 wins to Palace’s 15. The derby has seen 15 draws.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday May 6, 3pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Win 53% Draw 24% Crystal Palace 23%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Tottenham LDLLW Crystal Palace WLDWW

PL Standing: Tottenham 7th 54 pts Crystal Palace 11th 40 pts

As you might expect, Tottenham are favored to win here, with the sports book backing them to win at 4/5. A draw is priced at 29/10 while the underdog Eagles can be had for 16/5.

Given the way Spurs season has gone lately, I’m genuinely surprised they’re favored to beat anyone.

Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal and Yves Bissouma remain injured, but still stand a chance of featuring again before the season wraps up.

Rodrigo Bentancur, who suffered an ACL injury, definitely will not.

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace (3-4-3)

Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Kane, Richarlison.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories