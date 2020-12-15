Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

Tottenham will be facing Liverpool on Wednesday night in one of the Premier League’s most anticipated clashes this season.
Spurs could only get a draw over the weekend but that was enough to keep them at the top of the table. Right below them, but level on points, are the defending champions who will want to make a strong statement with a win here.
There is good news for the North Londoners as far as injuries are concerned. Erik Lamela is back in training but unlikely to be fit in time for this game. Gareth Bale, who missed out on the Crystal Palace game, is now back available for selection.
Spurs will line up in their 4-2-3-1 formation that Jose Mourinho prefers. The manager publicly backed Hugo Lloris after his gaffe on the weekend, and the Frenchman will be in goal. Mourinho is likely to stick with the same team that played on Sunday.
One change that could happen is the inclusion of Matt Doherty in place of Serge Aurier. In the centre of the defence, it will be Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier. Reguilon will be the other full back. The combination of Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has worked so well this season and we will see them once again.
Winning the battle in midfield will give Spurs a platform from where they will be able to launch their attacks. The duo will give them the perfect mix of skill and strength.
The three attackers that will start behind the striker are Heung-min Son, Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn. All of them have been an integral part of Spurs’ early season success but Son is far and away the shining light. He has without a doubt been one of the players of the season and will want to keep his good run of form going.
If there is one player that can equal Son’s importance to Tottenham, it is Harry Kane. The centre forward’s playmaking ability has been a revelation this season. Kane and Son have proven to be a deadly duo and one that will make the Liverpool defenders feel a bit uneasy.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Liverpool (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
