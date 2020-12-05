Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Tottenham will go into Sunday’s North London derby against Arsenal full of confidence as they sit on top of the Premier League table.
Spurs will also be boosted by the fact that they have made it to the knockout stages of the Europa League. This despite their last UEL result leading manager Jose Mourinho to call out some of his players for lacking motivation. Well, he does know a guy who can do something about that.
Getting a win over one of their fiercest rivals will further cement their status as league title contenders, (despite Mourinho’s consistent attempts to play that narrative down) and send out a statement to their rivals.
There are a few doubts regarding the availability of players going into this game. (For the Arsenal team news and starting XI prediction go here) One player who won’t make it is Erik Lamela. Toby Alderweireld and Reguilon also remain doubtful.
Spurs prefer to line up in the 4-2-3-1 formation that will see Hugo Lloris back in goal. Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier will start as the centre backs and it will be Reguilon and Serge Aurier as the full backs. These two have been crucial in Spurs getting to where they are right now. The pace and width that they offer will stretch the best of defences.
The centre of midfield will see the familiar combination of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko. The passing of the former and the physicality of the latter will be quite a challenge for the Gunners to deal with.
Ahead of them, it will be Heung-Min Son on the left with Steven Bergwijn on the right flank. In between them it will be Tanguy Ndombele, who looks rejuvenated this season.
It is this trio, along with Harry Kane that will cause maximum problems for the Gunners. They have been in excellent form and will be confident of their chances against a defence that has looked brittle at times.
Form is one thing that goes out the window on a derby day, but Tottenham are overwhelming favourites.
If Spurs can play like they have been playing, it will be very difficult for Arsenal to get anything from this game. A win would mean so much for Mourinho and it will tell him more about what his squad is capable of.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Arsenal (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane
