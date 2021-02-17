Tottenham Team News at Wolfsberg: Reguilon, Serge Aurier

Tottenham are back in Europa League action for their Round of 32 clash at Wolfsberg. Let’s took at the team news head into this game. (For the Spurs Starting XI prediction go here)
Spurs are coming into this match on the back of a demoralizing defeat to Manchester City. This next match should provide a good opportunity for them to bounce back and improve their chances of winning some silverware this season. After all Jose Mourinho did promise he’d win a trophy this season.
There is a positive development, on the team news front, regarding Reguilon. The left back, who has been out injured since January is expected to be back for this game. Another player who could return on Thursday is right back Serge Aurier, who’s missed out on the last two.
However, one player who will not be playing any part on Thursday is Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso who has been injured since December. He is slated to return perhaps at the beginning of March. Spurs need to put on a good showing here so that they have some kind of advantage heading back for the second leg in London. Away goals are precious in a competition such as this.
The onus will be on the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to ensure that this happens. They do have enough quality around them to create a lot of chances and if they are clinical, it will be a long night for Wolfsberg.
And the spotlight will also be on the defence of a team that’s conceded eight goals in the last two games. Obviously, this is not what someone like Jose Mourinho wants to see.
Tottenham are losing ground in the Premier League, but they are still alive and kicking in Europe. They must seize this opportunity and try to go as far as they can in this competition.
Spurs do look a bit low on confidence right now, but a win on Thursday will surely make them feel better.
