Tottenham Team News vs Ludogorets: Alderweireld, Tanganga

Tottenham Hotspur will be at home to Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday after a stunning win over Manchester City in the Premier League. Let’s explore the the latest team news for this one.
Spurs will be full of confidence after they were able to overcome mighty City 2-0, in convincing fashion over the weekend. Another clinical display like that on Thursday and the North Londoners will be in a good position to make it to the UEL knockout stages.
(For our Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction go here)
The one significant bit of team news here is the injury that suffered by Toby Alderweireld. He was forced off the pitch against City and now Spurs will have to find a solution to his absence.
Two other players who might not be fit in time for this game are defenders Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty. While the former is recovering from an injury, the latter tested positive for COVID during the international break.
Jose Mourinho has transformed this Spurs team this season and getting one over on his famed rival Pep Guardiola obviously made him very happy. Given the very tight schedule they have had so far in the early season, many would have thought the North Londoners would have faltered.
Instead they answered their critics in style and are blazing a trail in the League at the moment. With players such as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane in amazing form right now, it is not a surprise to see them doing so well.
The win over City further established their credentials as a team that means business in 20/21. They will want to take that clinical attitude over to Europe as well.
Even if the manager is to make changes to the first eleven, he will be confident of getting a positive result.
There are three teams in Spurs’ group that are locked on six points. To separate themselves from the pack, it is important to get a result here and now. A win over Ludogorets should be a formality given that the visitors have lost all their matches in the Europa League so far.
Tottenham will be licking their lips at the prospect of getting another win. Mourinho will be looking at this season as one where he can once again prove what makes him one of the best managers in the world.
