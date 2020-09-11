Tottenham Hotspur Team News vs Everton FC

Tottenham Hotspur will look to get their season off to a rollicking start when they take on Everton at the Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.
Their last pre-season game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Watford and they will want to put on a strong show when they take on the Toffees. Manager Jose Mourinho will field a strong eleven to take on their Premier League rivals, who have brought in some impressive talent during the summer.
Here is the latest update on Spurs team news ahead of their season-opener.
The major injury news is that midfielder Harry Winks is a doubt for Sunday’s game having earlier withdrawn from the England squad. There are no suspension related issues for this match, given that Eric Dier has now completed his four-match ban that was handed to him at the end of last season.
As for players that might be making their Spurs debut, both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty are likely to make the starting eleven. This will allow Spurs to field a team that is very close to what their first choice XI could be throughout the season.
Having players such as Heung-min Son, Dele Alli and Harry Kane all fit will give the team a real boost in the season opener.
Spurs have been quite active in the transfer market so far having brought in Hojbjerg, Doherty and Joe Hart so far. While captain Hugo Lloris has his place cemented as the first-choice goalkeeper, having a player of Hart’s experience will be beneficial.
As for the other two signings, their Premier League experience means that they won’t need any time to adjust to the pace of the League.
Mourinho and Spurs have done well to add some quality to an already strong side. The goal this season will be to make a successful run for the Champions League spots which they could not accomplish last year.
Fans will be hoping that the new players can have an impact right away and spur the team on.
Though Spurs have a lot of matches to contend with this month, the first one has the potential to set the tone for the rest of the season.
