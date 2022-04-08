Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their rich vein of form this weekend when they travel to face Aston Villa. Spurs generally have the upper hand when it comes to clashes with the Villans. The Brummy club has a horrible record against their North London counterparts.
They have lost 15 of their last 20 EPL fixtures against the Lily Whites. Only twice have they defeated Spurs in that run, and both of those came away from home. Their last victory against Tottenham at home was almost 15 years ago.
Tottenham is on a bit of a tear when it comes to finding the back of the net in recent fixtures also. Led by the ultra prolific Heung Min-son and Harry Kane, Spurs has scored 21 goals in their last five fixtures. They piled on four or more goals in this run on three occasions.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham FYIs
When is it? Saturday, April 9 2022 5:30 PM Local Time
Where is it? Villa Park, Birmingham
Who’s in form? Aston Villa (WWLLL) Tottenham (WLWWW)
What are the odds? Aston Villa(+210) Tottenham (+120) Draw (+250)
Team News
We will start with the Japhet Tanganga injury saga that lasted way longer than it should have. Back at the beginning of February, the defender went down with a knee injury. After six weeks of telling the public, that he wasn’t far away from a return, it finally came to light that Tanganga would need surgery. That surgery sees him ruled out for the rest of the season.
Oliver Skipp has been missing from first-team action for a similar amount of time. He was initially penciled in to return from his groin injury this weekend against Villa. That will not be the case. Antonio Conte had this to say when asked about the status of the central midfielder:
“We have to wait. He’s not ready, he’s still not ready and we need to have patience with him and sort this problem.”
The news got a little better for Spurs when it comes to Ryan Sessegnon. The talented left-sided utility is on the road back from his injury. Conte said this about the youngster:
“It was the first time for Ryan for a long time and for him we have to pay attention, but at the same time it was good to have him with us in the training session.”
Finally, we have some good news. By all accounts, Reguilon is back in contention for first-team selection. He might have to settle for a place on the bench in his comeback from a knee injury, however, given the form of Spurs at the moment.
