Tottenham Team News vs Brentford: Tanganga, Skipp, Doherty

Brentford plays host to Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in a league fixture in over 70 years. The Bees will hope for a better result this time around. That fixture back in 1949 ended in a 4-1 victory for Spurs.
Tottenham finds themselves embroiled in an interesting race for the final Champions League qualification place. The Lily Whites currently occupy the fourth spot, ahead of fierce rivals Arsenal on goal difference & Manchester United by only three points.
The two London clubs had very different match days last time out. Brentford kept their current uptick in form, going with a last-minute 2-1 victory over Watford. Spurs missed an opportunity to strengthen their grip on fourth place, falling to a shock 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.
Team News
It will thrill Antonio Conte that his squad picked up no new injury concerns in the shock loss against Brighton last time out. All he has to worry about from an availability point of view is three players I have touched on many times in previous weeks. Let’s run through them real quick.
Japhet Tanganga eventually succumbed to a knee injury he sustained back at the beginning of February. Despite calls from the club in the weeks following the injury that he would return at some stage this season, he will not. The club made this information public back in the middle of March when they realized the only option for a full recovery would be surgery. We expect him to be fit for the first day of pre-season training.
Oliver Skipp has been out for an almost identical amount of time. The England midfielder is out with a groin complaint. It seems to be an injury that is anything but straightforward. The last we heard about Skipp’s injury situation was this from Antonio Conte at the beginning of April:
“We have to wait. He’s not ready, he’s still not ready and we need to have patience with him and sort this problem.”
Finally, we have Irish right-back, Matt Doherty. He has a roller coaster of a season with both form and injury seeing him drop in and out of the starting XI for Spurs this season. Just as he was getting a good run of games under his belt, an MCL injury struck him down. He faces seven to eight weeks on the sidelines, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the season as well.78
Conte will hope to avoid adding any more injuries to his squad as he attempts to steer their roller-coaster season into a fourth-place finish.
