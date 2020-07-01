Tottenham Hotspur visits Sheffield United tomorrow night in a match-up that could pretty much eliminate one of the two sides from Champions League qualificiation. The only reason these two clubs are still in the mix for UCL contention is Manchester City’s European ban.
It’s likely that City’s appeal to UEFA’s ruling to bar them from Euro competition will be denied and therefore the fifth place side (currently Manchester United) would then slide into the tourney for next year. The visitors come in to this clash seven points off the pace, the hosts eight.
A draw would put both sides in a really deep hole. Only a win can keep the Blades or Spurs in the running.
Team news for both sides
For Spurs, Juan Foyth (knee) and Troy Parrott (appendix) are out while Japhet Tanganga (back) will likely not be ready in time. Chris Wilder’s side continues to sweat on the fitness of defender Jack O’Connell, who has been sorely missed lately.
Midfielder John Lundstram is definitely out after being forced off after only 35 minutes against Arsenal due to a shoulder injury. The good news is that John Egan will be back.
Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: Sun July 2 6pm Bramall Lane
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction:
Position: Tottenham 7th, 45 points Sheffield United 9th, 44 points
TV Channel/Live Stream: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), FuboTV (US)
Form Guide: Tottenham WDLDL Sheffield United LLLDW
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 0
I like Jose Mourinho to tactic his way into a W here. The Europa League qualification is still very much for the taking, for both sides, regardless of the result here.
