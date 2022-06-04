The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up.
From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
In this series, I will look at each club, decide what needs they have, and identify who I believe their ideal transfer target is.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
The Tricky Trees are back in the Premier League! After twenty-three years in the Football League, Nottingham Forest returned to the top table of English football after defeating Huddersfield 1-0 in the Championship playoffs.
They managed that feat with a lot of loan players, so they’d indeed prioritize signing some of them on permanent deals if they can.
They look light on up front, so that’s where I would say they need to focus in the transfer market beyond signing loan players on permanent deals.
IDEAL TRANSFER: Luis Suarez
Now I know this one is a long shot. But just imagine it for a second? Luis Suarez rocks up to the City Ground, scores a lazy 20-25 goal’s and gets Forest up to the Europa Conference League.
I mean, he is apparently considering a move to Villa, so why not Forest?
SOUTHAMPTON
Southampton had an average season. Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men finished fifteenth and really had nothing to write home about. Other than that, they avoided another 9-0 drubbing.
All jokes aside, the Saints squad has stagnated terribly and needs improvements all over the park. So I could have chosen any position for their ideal signing.
IDEAL SIGNING: Liam Delap
I could’ve chosen any position, and I chose the striker position. And I think that Liam Delap would benefit from a loan move to the South Coast. I admit, he’s a bit of an unproven quantity, but I feel he will thrive if thrown in at the deep end at Southampton.
TOTTENHAM
Spurs did what even their own manager didn’t believe they could do by qualifying for the Champions League this season. And that has changed everything in North London.
Antonio Conte is now staying at the club & the board is ready to spend money. Harry Kane is going nowhere and in Heung Min-son they have one of the hottest talents in the entire league. This could be a seminal transfer window for Spurs. They need to get their recruitment spot on to ensure it’s not another false dawn.
IDEAL SIGNING: Sven Botman
A world-class defender is just what the doctor ordered for Conte’s men. And there are few at the same level as Sven Botman. Particularly when you consider the fact, he is just 22 years old. Botman would be the perfect marquee signing for Tottenham.
WEST HAM
West Ham flew too close to the sun this season. They were in the thick of the fight for the top four. At others, they were deep into European competition, playing in semi-finals. Unfortunately for Hammers fans, it came to nothing, but a seventh-placed finish.
West Ham was smashed with injuries to their center backs and just had a tiny squid all around. The goals really dried up at the end of the season, with Michail Antonio their only genuine number nine. They need back up at the striker role, BADLY!
IDEAL SIGNING: Moise Kean
Kean could be a good pickup for the Hammers. If they can get Everton to part with the Italian, he might thrive in East London. At 22 he would also bring some youthfulness to what was the third oldest squad in the Premier League.
WOLVES
Wolves probably underachieved this season. It seemed, for a while, they would play in Europe in 2022/23. It didn’t happen though, and all they could manage is a top-half finish. That last sentence highlights how far Wolverhampton has come in terms of expectations.
This will be a stick or twist transfer window for Bruno Lage and his recruitment team. Particularly with both Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho slated to leave the club after five years’ service.
IDEAL SIGNING: Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Now let this be known. I am aware The Ox is not Portuguese. I kid, I kid. The fact is his time is ending at Liverpool and Wolves could be the perfect club for him to rebuild his reputation. It might also be the perfect club for him to play center midfield as well. And when he is at his best, he has goals in him. Wolves could use more goals, they were the fourth lowest scoring side across the big 5 European leagues last season.
What do you think of my ideal signings for your club? Love them? Hate them? Think they’re stupid? Let me know in the comments.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
