Evaluating Tottenham Hotspur’s Summer Transfer Business Thus Far 

After a somewhat successful finish to the 2021-22 season, Tottenham Hotspur have made some big signings in the transfer market ahead of the 2022-23 season. Tottenham got off to a great start in the summer transfer window, bringing in key players who could play a crucial role next season as Spurs are back playing Champions League football.

Here's a look at all the key developments, ahead of the season kicking off this weekend.

Clement Lenglet

French defender Clement Lenglet has finally completed his loan deal and he will play in the English Premier League this season wearing a Spurs shirt. The Barcelona player made 27 appearances for the Catalan club last season and he’s been on Spurs’ watchlist for quite some time.

With Lenglet not looking like he’s a part of Xavi’s plans at the Camp Nou, his versatility will be a valuable addition for Spurs this season. Barca is also having financial liquidity issues, and letting him go out on loan was a sensible fiscal decision.

Lenglet joined the Tottenham squad for their pre-season tour in South Korea. Based on performance, Spurs will have an opportunity to sign Lenglet on a permanent contract.

Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham cashed-in and sold Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for £26.4 million. After moving over from PSV Eindhoven in 2020, Bergwijn made 83 appearances and scored eight goals.

The Dutch international’s transfer has been in the cards for more than a month after he fell out of favor with the current boss Antonio Conte. The 24-year-old had also represented Ajax at the youth level. The Bergwijn exit means more money is now in the purse for Spurs to look out for more new signings.

Richarlison

Probably one of the most discussed transfers in the Premier League has been that of Richarlison leaving Everton. The striker played a key role in helping Everton avoid relegation last season and he joined Tottenham in a £60m deal earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old Brazilian scored ten goals for Everton last season and he will be a much-needed addition up front at Spurs, to supplement Harry Kane. With no second striker available in the team last season, Kane had no real substitute, and this should give the English icon a bit of breathing space. With Tottenham back in the Champions League, it’s going to be important to keep players like Kane fresh.

There was stiff competition for Richarlison, with Arsenal and Chelsea also both interested in the Brazilian, but Spurs ultimately won the race.

Djed Spence

The 21-year-old completed a £20m move to Tottenham from Middlesbrough last month. Spence enjoyed a superb season on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and attracted interest from several top flight clubs.

Spence impressed with his attacking play at Forest last season so he should prove to be the perfect long-term solution to the right wing-back slot in Conte’s 3-4-3 formation.

He’s still young and raw with a lot left to learn, so Conte is likely to rotate Spence with Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty throughout the season.

Japhet Tanganga

Japhet Tanganga is getting much attention from Europe this summer and might be on the way out. Tanganga has made just 11 Premier League appearances for the club and had to be sidelined in January due to a knee injury.

While the England Under-21 defender is still committed to Spurs, there is a lot of interest from AC Milan and Bournemouth, so a move might be the best solution.

According to The Athletic, the 23-year-old’s move could be either a loan or a permanent transfer between Spurs and AFC Bournemouth. There have been quite a few changes in the Spurs lineup from the last time Tanganga played, with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies being the preferred combination at the back.

With Clement Lenglet also signed from Barcelona, Tanganga wouldn’t find it easy to be a regular in the starting XI for Spurs.

Yves Bissouma

Tottenham pulled off a superb piece of business after signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton for just £26m. The 25-year-old was a key player at the Amex Stadium last season and forged a reputation as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

However, with his contract running out, Bissouma made it clear he wouldn’t sign an extension so Brighton decided to cash in rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Tottenham took advantage of the situation and Bissouma should prove to be a key player for the Londoners this season.

Conte is looking to move more Players Out

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Antonio Conte is also looking to move out several other players.

Players such as Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have also been listed for sale, while Bryan Gil is another who should be on the way out.

Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty could leave if a serious offer comes in after Tottenham splashed out on Spence.

Joe Roden has left to join Rennes on loan after failing to make the breakthrough at Tottenham and he needs to play ahead of the World Cup.

The Summer window is looking good

For Tottenham, this has been an excellent transfer window so far with the club owners clearly backing Antonio Conte as he looks to win their first piece of silverware in years.

Tottenham aren’t just your average club anymore – they can be classified as a top-tier team in English football, looking to repeat their heroics from the 2017/18 season, where they finished 2nd.

All this buzz in the summer has resulted in heightened interest for Tottenham Hotspur. Antonio Conte is showing positive signs, building from the side's epic finish in the final week of the last Premier League. With Heung Min Son's brilliance, everyone wants to see Tottenham Hotspur.

Of course, the newly opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is an iconic ground that blends modern infrastructure perfectly in sync, and away stands also get filled instantly.



There's plenty of action coming up for Spurs with the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

