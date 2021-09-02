Tottenham Hotspur 2021 Summer Transfer Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history.
It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how the big six clubs of the Premier League fared this transfer window.
Tottenham Hotspur Ins
Splashing the cash to the tune of $144m, Tottenham actually finished 3rd in the Premier League in spending. They acquired: Cristian Romero ($65m), Emerson Royal ($29.5m), Bryan Gil ($29m+ Erik Lamela), Pape Matar-Sarr ($21m), Pierluigi Gollini (free)
Tottenham Outs
Toby Alderweireld ($18m), Juan Foyth ($4m), Moussa Sissoko ($4m), Joe Hart ($1m) Lamela (see above) Dany Rose (free)
Analysis
Obviously, the biggest news of this window for Tottenham is the “own goal” they scored by hanging on to Harry Kane. While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the stories of the window, regarding players who moved, Kane and Erling Haaland were the stories in regards to guys who stayed put.
Bottom Line
Grade: B-
Solid window overall, with some sneaky good acquisitions and underrated pieces of business. However, their managerial search was a total joke, and complete disaster, as a process. The result? Well Nuno is starting a lot stronger than anyone expected, so maybe it will all work out!
2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Cards
United Chelsea City Liverpool Arsenal West Ham Palace Leicester Tottenham Everton Villa Southampton
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind