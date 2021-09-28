Tottenham Team News vs NS Mura: Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane

After starting the season on a serious high, Tottenham Hotspur have found their momentum derailed by three consecutive losses in the Premier League. And the fact that the all the Ls came against London rivals will especially sting them, with Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal hurting the most.
They must use that disappointment as fuel to rebound and succeed on Thursday as they get ready to host Slovenian club NS Mura. Having drawn their first match in the UEFA Conference League, a win here would help improve their standing in the group.
Tottenham Hotspur vs NS Mura FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 30 September Thursday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (LDLWL) Mura (WLWDD)
The big injury news has to do with Steven Bergwijn who has not played for some time. The Dutch winger was not part of the squad that travelled to the Emirates for the North London derby disaster.
It is not known at the moment if he will be available for the midweek fixture.
One of the most worrying aspects of the derby defeat was the way that Harry Kane played. To put it lightly, the striker just did not play with the sharpness and energy that we usually associate with him.
This might result in the Spurs’ talisman being dropped, in order to give him a rest and try to get his mind right again. Clearly, he hasn’t been the same man since the potential move to Manchester City fell apart, and he needs to regain that motivation.
Another player who might not make the squad is the youngster Ryan Sessegnon.
It is imperative for Spurs to come out of the blocks against Mura and put on a dominant display. That will restore some of the morale that dissipated after the losses they have suffered this month.
This is a squad that is capable of a lot of great things, and they should serve the fans a reminder of that.
There are likely to be a few changes made to the starting XI and that would give some of the fringe players a chance to rest.
Those that come in their stead, must take this as an opportunity to impress their manager.
Tottenham have had an extremely difficult month, but they do have the chance to finish it off on a strong note. A win at home to Mura might sound like a foregone conclusion but we might see a cautious Spurs take to the field.
