Tottenham Predicted Starting XI vs Dinamo Zagreb (Europa League)

Tottenham continue their Europa League adventure as they host Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. Given what we know of the team news situation, will manager Jose Mourinho be making a lot of changes to his team?
Spurs are in a good run of form which will give them some confidence heading into this game. The improved form of players such as Harry Kane and Gareth Bale is good news for the club as it many help them end their trophy drought.
Given that they have a North London derby at the weekend, we can expect to see some form of rotation from the boss. Even with the changes, they will be strong enough to pose the visitors a real challenge.
Spurs will be in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation and will have Hugo Lloris in goal. There are likely to be a couple of changes made to the defence. Both Davinson Sanchez and Matt Doherty will drop to the bench. It will be Eric Dier who will be the one to partner Toby Alderweireld in the centre of defence. As for the full backs, Reguilon will keep his place on the left and it will be Japhet Tanganga slotting in on the right.
To add some quality to the midfield, Mourinho will go to Tanguy Ndombele who offers more on the pitch than Harry Winks. The Frenchman can contribute to both attack and defence and will be a key component of Spurs trying to get a win. He will be partnered with the Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Given Bale’s terrific form, the attacker will find himself on the right wing where he will be looking to add to his goal tally. The Welshman will be joined by Dele Alli and Heung-min Son. These three will form a dangerous trio that the Zagreb defence will have trouble keeping out. If they are on the ball regularly, the tie will swing in favour of the hosts.
And it will be Harry Kane who will be the centre forward for Tottenham on Thursday. His all-round play has been a treat to watch this season. If he gets on the ball and combines with the three players behind him, it will be a long night for the visitors and one that could end in defeat.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Dinamo Zagreb (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
Jose has already said Hojberg won’t play, and Dier is more likely to replace Toby than Sanchez. Plus I expect more changes than this, possibly rest Bale and/or Son.