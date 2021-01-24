Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Wycombe Wanderers

Tottenham will be in FA cup action in the fourth round of the competition as they will be away to Wycombe Wanderers. Will Jose Mourinho look to tweak his team for this game, and if so, how?
Spurs got back to winning ways in the Premier League last week and they will want to keep that run of form going. They have a great opportunity to advance to the next round here, as they will face a lower division side on Monday night.
There are a couple of injury issues that Mourinho has to deal with heading into this match. Dele Alli is expected to miss this game, along with Giovani Lo Celso who is also injured. There are doubts over the availability of both Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty as well.
We can expect some changes in the playing eleven with Joe Hart coming back into goal. Spurs will be in a 4-2-3-1 formation and there is a question at right back. It will most likely be Matt Doherty, with Ben Davies starting at the opposite fullback. As for the centre of defence, Joe Rodon will be given a chance, and will start alongside Davinson Sanchez.
In the centre of midfield, Moussa Sissoko will be looked upon to provide solidness and mobility. He will be partnered with Harry Winks who will be given the main duties of keeping the North Londoners moving along and up the pitch.
Further ahead of the duo will be the major threat that Spurs possess. This will have Gedson Fernandes as the central attacking midfielder. There will be a start for Gareth Bale and Lucas, who will comprise the wings. Their pace and skill on the ball will be crucial in breaking down the hosts’ defence and if Spurs can get them on the ball on a regular basis, a win will be quite likely.
Harry Kane will be given a rest, and in his place Carlos Vinicius, who has proven a good backup, will get the call.
Predicted Tottenham XI Against Wycombe Wanderers (4-2-3-1):
Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Gedson Fernandes, Lucas, Carlos ViniciusPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind